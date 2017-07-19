Two people sent to hospital after Youngstown car crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are investigating a car crash on the south side that landed two people in the hospital and damaged a pole on Wednesday.

Police said the driver hit a utility pole on Hillman Street near Glenaven Avenue around 3:30 a.m. There was some damage to the pole and power lines were down.

Officers closed Hillman Street between Glenaven Avenue and West Evergreen Avenue for a little over an hour while a First Energy crew cleaned up the wires.

The two people in the crash are in stable condition at Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital.