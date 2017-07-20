Boardman driving school helps ADHD teens take on the road

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Driving can be a daunting task for any teenager, but it’s even more challenging for teens with attention deficit disorders.

That’s why All Star Driving School in Boardman works with several student drivers with ADHD to help them get their driver’s licenses.

Greg Anderson, owner of All Star Driving, said his teaching approach adjusts for each student, to find the best way to teach them.

“One of the things that we do is we might shorten the lesson or we will work on certain segments differently than we would if somebody didn’t have ADHD,” he said.

It can be hard for students with ADHD to stay focused, but Anderson said he has tactics to help them. For example, he switches the driving skills that driver’s practice before the real thing to avoid repetition.

When they take the road and become comfortable with driving, they can be as successful as any student.

“Once they learn what they are supposed to do, they’re pretty good at it,” Anderson said.

Instructors can be better prepared to accomodate a student if they are aware of the student’s needs before the lessons start, he added. This applies for student’s with attention deficit disorders or students who just need extra help.