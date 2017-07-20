Brookfield woman pleads not guilty to having drug items near infant



BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The woman who is accused — along with her boyfriend — of having drug items near a baby was in Eastern District Court Thursday morning for her arraignment.

Miranda Sprague, 28, is facing charges of endangering children and possession of drug abuse instruments.

A not guily plea was entered on her behalf and a judge set bond at $7,500.

Police said officers went to a Brookfield home on Amy Boyle Road on June 21 to conduct a parole check. They found numerous syringes and spoons in a bedroom — where Sprague and her boyfriend, William Cupan, were staying with a 4-month-old, police said.

Cupan is facing similar charges.

Sprague is due back in court on July 27.