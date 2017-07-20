Liberty St. under I-80 to close Friday morning

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Liberty Street under I-80 will be closed for project work Friday morning, ODOT announced.

It will be shut down from 2-10 a.m.

The detour will be Motor Inn Drive to State Route 193.

The work is part of a $91.5 million project to widen I-80 between State Route 11 and State Route 193.

Liberty St. between Motor Inn Drive and Belmont Avenue is restricted to one lane for bridge construction through late August. Traffic is maintained by a traffic signal.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed by late July 2018.