Youngstown approves plan to spruce up South Avenue corridor

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – One of the major roadways connecting Youngstown and its southern suburbs is getting a major facelift.

Thursday morning, the city’s Board of Control approved the first of a series of agreements to purchase supplies and landscaping services to help spruce up the South Avenue corridor.

The work will tie in with roadway and sidewalk construction in that part of town.

Youngstown Director of Economic Development Sharon Woodberry said the focus will be on lots where homes and businesses once stood but have become blighted over time.

“We’ve been looking at parcels along the corridor that are vacant, that can be enhanced with some type of gardens — rain gardens, low-maintenance plants,” Woodberry said.

The city will spend about $100,000 on the overall project, which will also include signage.

The work should be completed later this year.