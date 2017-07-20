Youngstown City Schools is hiring more bus drivers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown City School District is seeking 15 to 20 bus drivers to their team.

Experienced drivers are especially encouraged to apply. YCSD bus drivers get insurance benefits and the opportunity to work extra hours.

The pay is $15.11 per hour at the start, but experienced drivers may earn more.

“Our buses going into the upcoming school year, are equipped with up-to-date technology,” said Colleen Murphy-Penk, YCSD’s transportation chief. “It’s all about safety for drivers and students and for driver accountability.”

The buses will have GPS systems allowing dispatchers to monitor a bus’s location and travel speed, while parents can determine an estimated arrival time for the bus at their children’s bus stop.

Drivers also get directions delivered to a tablet mounted in the bus to help navigate through the city.

You can apply at www.ycsd.org or pick up an application and speak with department personnel from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the transportation office at 1500 Teamsters Drive. Go through the door marked, “Office 2”.