Judge considers motions from Howland murder suspect’s attorneys

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A hearing was held Friday morning in the Nasser Hamad murder case.

Hamad pleaded not guilty to killing two people and hurting three others at his Howland home in February.

His lawyers filed motions with the court, asking that the trial be moved and to keep people from talking about the case in the media. They also requested that the death penalty option be removed if their client is convicted.

The judge considered those requests on Friday.

Police say Hamad was fighting with people outside his home and business on State Route 46 when the shootings happened. Prosecutors said he provoked the victims to come over to his house on social media.

Hamad maintains that he was defending himself and that the victims had been harassing him before the shooting.