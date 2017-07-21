New Castle PD: Standoff with armed robbery suspect ends in arrest

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – Police in New Castle said a robbery led to a standoff, which led to an arrest on Friday.

Police responded to a robbery at the Dollar General on Moravia Street. They said 50-year-old Frederick Bowen robbed the store, armed with a handgun.

Officers found the vehicle Bowen was driving parked outside of a house in the 100 block of E. Friendship Street. They said a person in the home told them Bowen was inside and that he had a weapon.

Police said Bowen would not come out. They used tear gas to try to get him to come out of the house and sent in a robot to find him, but their attempts were unsuccessful.

New Castle officers then went inside the house but still could not find Bowen.

While searching surrounding homes, police eventually found him trying to climb out of a basement window of a home in the 800 block of S. Mercer Street.

Bowen was arrested and taken to Lawrence County Jail on an armed robbery charge stemming from a July 13 robbery of the 7-Eleven on Highland Avenue. Police said an armed robbery charge for the incident at Dollar General will be filed Monday.