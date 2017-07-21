Youngstown PD: Witness tied suspects to Masury man’s murder, another shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police said a witness helped tie two men from Columbus to the killing a Masury man near the Four Seasons Flea Market last November.

Daniel Kitchen and his stepbrother, David Madumelu, are facing several charges related to the death of 34-year-old Joshua Beasley. Police said they also shot two women on Youngstown’s south side the next day in an attempt to cover up Beasley’s murder.

A witness to both shootings, Shayerra Shamierre Franklin, was arrested in Columbus on unrelated charges. During an interview with police, she told police that Kitchen and Madumelu killed Beasley after they robbed him on November 6.

The three were in town for a funeral and spotted Beasley when he pulled over in Four Seasons’ parking lot. Police said Beasley had been driving his motorcycle at about 2:30 a.m. and had pulled over in the parking lot of Four Seasons’ to send a text message.

Franklin told police that after taking Beasley’s wallet, Madumelu shot him in the head. Beasley wasn’t found until 5:10 a.m.

The next day, the three went to a house on Cohasset, where Kitchen shot 24-year-old Olivia Moellenkamp, who had been with them during the robbery, Franklin told police. Franklin said Kitchen also shot 21-year-old Nicole Hester, who was at the house.

The women recovered from their injuries.

Police then matched casings from both shootings.

Kitchen, Madumelu and Franklin were arrested on November 10, 2016 for multiple robberies in the Columbus area. The three were convicted, and Kitchen and Madumelu were sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Franklin received probation in exchange for her testimony in the Beasley murder case.

Kitchen and Madumelu are scheduled to appear in court on the murder charges next month