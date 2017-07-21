Section of Mill Creek Park hiking trail will close for improvement project

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A section of one of Mill Creek Park’s hiking and biking trails will be temporarily closed for construction.

The East Cohasset Bike and Hike Trail — mainly the northern 1.07 miles of the trail, from the Ottawa Drive entrance to Old Furnace Road — is expected to close early August and reopen by the end of October.

The project will improve storm-water drainage and surfacing along the trail. Drainage pipes and structures will be replaced, stone-retaining walls will be cleaned and repainted, and new asphalt pavement will be installed.

Mill Creek secured a federal grant for the project, which will supply 80 percent of the cost of construction.