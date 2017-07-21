State-Bound: Boardman 10U ready for new competition

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Boardman 10U Little League Baseball team is ready to take on the competition at the State Tournament this weekend.

The team got a nice sendoff in Boardman Friday night with a fire and police escort down 224. The boys went undefeated in District play…beating Poland, Howland, Austintown, and Canfield.

Now, they’ll compete in Englewood, Ohio with a chance to bring home a Little League State Championship.

“It’s a great opportunity for our kids,” said Dom Triveri, Boardman 10U Manager. “They’ve worked really hard all thirteen kids. We were 4-0 in districts and they did a great job. They put in the time for a whole month and they deserve it. To represent Boardman, it’s a great community, it’s a great organization we play for and it would mean the world to us bring the state championship back to Boardman.”

Boardman 10U plays their first game Sunday in the double elimination tournament, with the championship taking place next Saturday, July 29th.