YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown fire crews were called to the old Buckeye School located at 2734 Mount Vernon Avenue.

The building is on the south side of the city. A passerby reported the fire to police around 6:15 a.m. Friday morning.

Youngstown’s fire chief says the fire may have started on the second floor of the building.

He also says the fire was safely put out.