Liberty police searching for man who robbed bank at gunpoint

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Liberty police are looking for a suspect who robbed Home Savings and Loan Bank on Belmont Avenue at gunpoint Saturday morning.

The suspect walked in shortly after the bank opened at 10 a.m. and gave the teller a note and showed a gun.

“An unknown male, black, entered the store and presented the teller with a letter demanding money,” Liberty Police Sgt. Michael Shuster said. “The subject then brandished a firearm, the teller turned over the money that she had and the individual then fled on foot southbound on Belmont Avenue.”

No one was hurt during the robbery. Police say they don’t know who the man is and consider him to be armed and dangerous.

“Premeditated,” Shuster said. “He had a note — a handwritten note that he showed her — so he had thought about this. This wasn’t just a spur of the moment thing.”

Police describe the suspect as a black male in his mid 30s to early 40s. They also say he’s about 5-foot-8 inches tall and 200 pounds.

Liberty Police is asking anyone with information about the robbery or this suspect to give them a call at 330-759-1315.