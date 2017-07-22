Police: Body of missing Howland man found in box truck in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – The body of a missing Howland man was found in a box truck in the Niles Pep Boys parking lot at the Eastwood Mall Saturday afternoon.

Police say family identified the body as 58-year-old Wallace Bonzer.

Niles Police Capt. John Marshall said the man’s family reported him missing early Saturday to Howland Police. Friends then found him in his truck in the parking lot around 3 p.m. and called police when they realized he wouldn’t wake up.

“They pounded on the windows of the truck and he didn’t respond,” Marshall said. “So they called police.”

“When we arrived, the person inside was in fact deceased,” he added.

An investigation is ongoing. An official cause of death will be announced after a coroner’s report.

“There’s nothing we see here that looks criminal,” Marshall said.