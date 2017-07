NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – Braceville police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man involved in several thefts in Trumbull County.

According to the Braceville Police Department’s Facebook page, all of the thefts were from motor vehicles.

Anyone with any information about the thefts or the suspect is asked to call the department at 330-872-1136.

The above photo was taken by the police department on Thursday, July 20 at 3:50 a.m.