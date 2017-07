WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a body found in a burning car in Warren.

The body was found this morning on Pershing Avenue SW.

At this time, the identity of the person is unknown.

Police have the area blocked off during their investigation.

WYTV is at the scene, working to get more information. Check back here for updates, or watch 33 WYTV News, starting at 6PM.