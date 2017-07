STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV – Crews in Struthers are working to repair two water lines breaks in one neighborhood.

The breaks happened about 5:30 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Helena Drive.

Neighbors could experience low water pressure or no water at all while crews are repairing the lines.

A boil advisory has not been issued yet. It’s not known yet how long the repair will take.