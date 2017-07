YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Kensington girl fighting a brain tumor made a special trip to WYTV’s studios on Monday.

Kasey Mikes is an 11-year old girl who has DIPG, a rare, inoperable brain tumor.

Monday, she had a behind-the-scenes tour of the studio.

Kasey was most excited when she got a 33 Soup Bowl, which she said she’ll use to eat Fruit Loops.

Already, she has had chemo and 30 rounds of radiation in her fight against DIPG.