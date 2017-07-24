Kent State working to tackle Trumbull County’s opioid issues

CHAMPION, Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull County leaders are hoping that Kent State University students can help them fight the county’s opioid problems.

Monday morning, administrators with Kent State University’s Trumbull campus announced plans to work with the county’s Mental Health and Recovery Board and Senator Sean O’Brien’s office. As part of the partnership, they’ll put together a new 15-week class with the University’s College of Communication and Information.

The seminar class will take what communications students are learning and put it to use handling real-world problems.

“We’re reaching out using Kent State to help us in the community to fight this epidemic, using their research, their knowledge and what we see on the front lines, helping them to understand what their data is providing,” O’Brien said.

The new class is set to begin in January.