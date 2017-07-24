Nugget of Knowledge: Card Deck Shuffle Odds

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Baseball bat physics

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

What are the odds of shuffling a deck of cards into the right order?

It depends on two things: how you shuffle them and the cards’ order when you start.

If you truly mix up the deck, the chances of the cards ending up in perfect order: spades, then hearts, diamonds and clubs are around ten to the 68th power….one followed by 68 zeros.

Pretty huge…..it’s roughly equal to the number of atoms in our galaxy.

Yet card players say it happens.

The reason is that a fresh pack of cards comes in perfect order and if they’re not really shuffled well, can end up back in order.

For example, if a dealer splits the deck in two and flips the cards together, the pack can end up back where it was…perfect…..after just eight shuffles.

Did you miss an episode of Daybreak or want to re-visit a previous ‘Nugget’? View previous ‘Nugget of Knowledge’ entries on WYTV.com.

If you have an idea for a ‘Nugget of Knowledge,’ send your idea in an email to Len.Rome@wytv.com