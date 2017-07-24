One of Trump’s biggest fans first to line up for Youngstown rally

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Political supporters are known for being outspoken and passionate but Gene Huber considers himself President Trump’s personal cheerleader, traveling over a thousand miles to Youngstown to see him live and in person on Tuesday.

“I would like to be called the ambassador of the We the People Movement,” he said.

Twenty thousand people have registered to attend Trump’s third visit to the Valley in two years. The only problem is, the Covelli Centre holds just 7,000.

It’ll be a packed house but right now, Huber is the first one in line.

For him, arriving early and rallying behind the president awarded him a unique meeting with Trump himself.

“He just pointed at me and said, ‘You. I saw you on TV saying you love Trump, just let Trump do what he’s got to do.’ And then he sort of turned like this and he said, ‘Come here.'”

Huber said he hasn’t been the same since he got to go up on stage with the president that day — February 18 — in Melbourne, Florida.

“My life has changed since this hug and my goal is to do things in the future for this president.”

Traveling to presidential rallies is Huber’s new passion — he quit his job to do it. It brought him all the way to Youngstown.

“My first three were in Florida. Since this day — February 18 in Melbourne — I’ve been to the Harrisburg, Pa., I went to Iowa a couple weeks ago. So yes, wherever he has it — doesn’t matter where it is — Gene Huber will be there.”

And he’ll be wearing the shirt he made of his moment on stage with Trump, in support of the movement he calls “We the People.”

“We want to be the foot soldiers for our president on the ground,” Huber said.

President Trump will be in Youngstown on Tuesday, scheduled to speak at the Covelli Centre at 7 p.m. You can watch his speech live on MyYTV.