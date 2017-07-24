Teen charged with stealing pizza delivery driver’s car in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police said suspects carrying pizza boxes led to the arrest of a 17-year-old Warren boy, accused of stealing a pizza delivery driver’s car.

Officers working security for the Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority were notified that the driver’s car was stolen Saturday afternoon as she was delivering pizza to apartments on Robert Street.

Police searched for the stolen car, a red 2014 Chevy Cruze, and found a vehicle matching the description on Bennett Avenue. Police then saw two boys walking in an open field nearby, eating pizza from boxes that they were carrying.

When the suspects spotted police, they threw the pizza boxes and began running. One of the suspects — the 17-year-old boy — was caught and arrested.

Police said the boy had marijuana. In the spot where the pizza boxes had been thrown was a taser.

The driver identified the car as belonging to her.

The boy was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center and faces charges of theft, possession of marijuana and receiving stolen property.