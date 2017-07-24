Youngstown man says woman pulled out his gold teeth, threatened him with knife

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A 28-year-old man said he got into an argument with a woman that ended with her punching him, threatening him with a knife and the loss of his gold teeth.

According to a police report, the victim and the 19-year-old suspect were riding in a vehicle together about 11:20 a.m. Friday when the two began to argue. The victim said he pulled into the parking lot of the Taco Bell on Market Street and ordered the woman out of his car, but she refused to get out.

The man said the woman started punching him and pulled out his gold teeth. She then pulled out a knife and began waving it at him, according to the report. The man said the woman tried to stab him but missed and ran out of the car. He suffered a cut to his finger.

The victim told police he was not in a relationship with the woman and that they were just friends, the report stated.