YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Christina was live at Suzie’s Dogs And Drafts to learn about building your own hotdog and their menu.

Suzie’s Dogs And Drafts is located at 34 North Phelps Street, Youngstown, OH 44503 and at 1393 Boardman-Canfield Road (224), Boardman, OH 44512​.

You can view their entire menu, hours and order online at their website.