Democratic rallies underway ahead of Trump’s visit to Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Protests are already underway regarding President Donald Trump’s visit to the Valley.

One protest, organized by the Mahoning County Democratic Party, was held at 10:30 a.m. outside the Northside Medical Center.

Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper, Youngstown mayoral candidate Tito Brown and other local Democrats were all in attendance.

They say Mr. Trump already has a record of broken promises on health care, jobs, trade and the economy.

