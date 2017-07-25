Girard police: Man shot at car chasing, tailgating him

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are investigating a road rage incident that left one car riddled with bullet holes Monday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. in the area of E. Liberty Street and Highland Avenue.

Police responded to calls of shots fired and found a car in the front yard of a house in the 400 block of E. Liberty.

Investigators said the driver had a gun, and there were shell casings around the car. The driver initially said he didn’t fire the gun but later admitted he did, according to police.

Police said the two drivers involved gave conflicting stories, but the shooting stemmed from a road-rage incident which began in the area of Gypsy Lane and Belmont Avenue.

One of the drivers told police that he was chased by the other driver, who he passed in the area. At some point, shots were fired, according to a police report.

Police said one of the cars involved had heavy front end damage and bullet holes. The owner of the car denied involvement and told police that the damage was from another incident, according to the report.

Police said drug items were found inside that car.

One of the drivers did call 911 at some point during the incident.