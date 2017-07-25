Health officials: Most revived overdose victims are not repeat offenders

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull County health officials said the idea that the majority of people given naloxone to reverse an opioid overdose are repeat offenders is simply not true.

Officials with the county’s Mental Health and Recovery Board and Combined Health District say there is a misconception that the same people are being revived with naloxone over and over again.

Data shows that over 350 naloxone kits were used in 2016. Out of those, only ten were used on people who had previously overdosed and required naloxone to revive them.

Health officials say the truth is that the drug epidemic is far-reaching and affects many individuals across the entire county.

They say naloxone provides the life-saving opportunity of seeking treatment to those struggling with addiction — something they say many overdose victims are taking advantage of.

There have been 597 overdoses in Trumbull County from January to June 2017, according to health officials.

For more information on naloxone kits or to get one yourself, call the Trumbull County Combined Health District at 330-675-2590 option #3 to schedule an appointment.