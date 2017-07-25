Nugget of Knowledge: The Arlington Lady

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Card deck shuffle odds

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) -In 1948, Air Force general Hoyt Vandenberg and his wife Gladys were walking through Arlington National Cemetery when they saw a young airman being buried with no family members there….just the chaplain and the military honor guard.

Gladys decided to do something about that: she organized what she called the Officers’ Wives Club so one of its members would attend every Air Force funeral.

The other branches of the armed services then started the same kind of club so that today an “Arlington lady” attends every funeral at the cemetery.

No soldier, no sailor, no airman, no marine is ever buried alone.

Funerals are held six days a week, Monday through Saturday, at least two dozen each weekday..six to eight on Saturdays.

The seven astronauts from the space shuttle Challenger are buried there as well as the seven from the Columbia.

Two Italian prisoners of war and one German prisoner of war all captured during World War II are buried there.

They died in captivity in the Washington, D.C., area, and the Geneva Convention said give them proper burials…and Arlington was the closest.

