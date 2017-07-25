Police remove protester from Trump rally during speech



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police removed a protester from Donald Trump’s rally Tuesday at Covelli Centre early during the President’s speech.

The protester was located in the crowd behind Trump and holding a sign that read “Trump/Pence Must Go.” The man was removed by police as Trump turned on stage and watched the incident.

After police removed the man, Trump returned to his podium and said, “Where the hell did he come from?” as the crowd cheered.

Two protesters were removed from inside Covelli Centre prior to Trump’s speech.