JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The eastbound ramp onto Interstate 76 in Jackson Township from Bailey Road has reopened following a tractor-trailer accident Tuesday.

The accident happened about 4:30 a.m. A double tractor-trailer turned over, closing the ramp for several hours.

A dispatcher said the second trailer on the truck tipped over, but the first trailer and tractor remained upright.

No injuries were reported.

The ramp was shut down for over three hours.