Trump reflects on terrorism talk at 2016 YSU visit during rally



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – President Donald Trump spoke on border control and terrorism during his rally Tuesday at Covelli Centre, referencing a trip to Youngstown State he made last August.

“Exactly one year ago next month, I came right here to Youngstown to deliver a major address on how my administration would protect our country from terrorism and radical Islamic terrorism,” Trump told the crowd. “We only want to admit those into our country who share our values.”

Trump spoke at YSU on August 15, 2016, blaming the rise in terrorism on Hilary Clinton and former president Barack Obama.