Trump says he’s committed to helping veterans during stop in Struthers

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – President Donald Trump said he is committed to helping veterans.

“In my administration, we will always protect those who protect us,” he said during a stop at AMVETS Post 44 in Struthers.

He spoke to 150 veterans and their families as part of an invitation-only event prior to his rally at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown. The stop is part of American Heroes Week, recognizing those who put their lives on the line to protect Americans every day.

He also recognized Robert Bishop, an Ohio veteran who served in World War II during the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He was presented with a certificate recognizing his service.

Trump was joined by Secretary David Shulkin, Department of Veterans Affairs; Secretary Ryan Zinke, Department of Interior and Secretary Rick Perry, Department of Energy. First Lady Melania Trump and White House political aide Omarosa Manigault are also traveling with Trump.

The intimate gathering included a number of local veterans’ organizations.

During Tuesday’s event, Trump also discussed some of his goals and touted his achievements. He said he is doing better in the polls and the stock market is high.

He said it was “great to be back in Youngstown.”

After his visit, Trump will head over to the Covelli Centre, where he’s scheduled to speak at 7 p.m.

You can watch President Trump’s speech live starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday. It will be broadcast on MyYTV.