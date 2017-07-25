Trump visit moves Yurich sentencing to Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local doctor will have to wait one more day to learn his sentence, because his court date is being pushed back due to President Donald Trump’s visit downtown.

Judge John Durkin found Dr. Joseph Yurich guilty last week on a misdemeanor count of vehicular homicide and failure to stop after an accident in the death of a man from Akron two years ago on the Berlin Reservoir.

The judge said there was evidence Yurich left the scene of the boat crash, but did not find the doctor guilty of the more serious charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and OVI.

Yurich is facing up to six months in jail.