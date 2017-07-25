Vienna, Struthers and Youngstown ready for President Trump’s visit

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Although the doors to the Covelli Centre in Youngstown will not open until 4 p.m. Tuesday for a rally hosted by President Donald Trump, the city, supporters and others are getting ready early for the busy day.

This is the third visit Mr. Trump has made to the Mahoning Valley. Two of those visits were as a presidential candidate. This is his first trip to the area as president.

The rally will begin at 7 p.m., with even more security than his last visit.

A handful of people were waiting outside the Covelli Centre early Tuesday morning. Seating for the event is first come first served. The Covelli Centre can seat about 7,000, but 20,000 people are registered for the event. An overflow area has been set up outside the arena where video monitors will be set up.

PARKING INFORMATION

Air Force One is expected to land at the Youngstown Regional Airport at 5:20 p.m., causing some delays with flights.

Those living around the airport and traveling the same route from the airport to Struthers and Youngstown can expect delays as no traffic will be allowed on the highways while the president’s motorcade comes through.

“When he’s coming down the road there’s no other vehicles allowed on that road, just like when he’s flying in the air, there’s no other planes allowed to be there at all,” said National Security Expert Tim Dimoff.

Mr. Trump will address veterans at an event in Struthers as part of American Heroes Week, which is invitation only, before he heads to the Covelli Centre.

In Struthers, Mr. Trump and three members of his cabinet will honor about 150 veterans and their families at AMVETS Post 44 on Elm Street. Mr. Trump will be joined by Secretary David Shulkin, Department of Veterans Affairs; Secretary Ryan Zinke, Department of Interior, and Secretary Rick Perry, Department of Energy.

Businesses in the area have been preparing for the event, anticipating a busy day. Stephen Whitfield, general manager at Suzie’s Dogs and Drafts in downtown Youngstown, said they’ve been preparing for the big crowds and the restaurant will be fully staffed.

“There are a few thousand people potentially in Covelli Centre. That is a lot of people at downtown at one time. All of the businesses in downtown are expecting a very good Tuesday for sure,” Whitfield said.

Whitfield said although the drive to and from work may be a little more complicated than usual, the president’s visit is great for the local economy.

James Mullen, general manager at Youngtown Thermal, said he is expecting delays. The company monitors businesses in Youngstown on a daily basis. He calls it a steam loop -– businesses that use the service for things such as heat for water. The loop takes about four to five hours to complete.

“We are going to have to get started earlier because it is meter-reading day. We have to read 35 to 40 customers downtown. We’ll have to start earlier, change our routes. They will probably have roads blocked off,” Mullen said.

Workers in and around Youngstown are expecting delays as they leave work this afternoon.

You can watch President Trump’s speech live starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday. It will be streamed broadcast on MyYTV.