Warren council considers property tax exemptions for expanding business

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull County commissioners are expected to vote on whether or not to approve an enterprise zone agreement for Dawn Inc.

An enterprise zone is designated land where a business can receive partial property tax exemptions on qualifying new investments.

The company is planning to build a new 76,000 square foot facility inside the Warren Commerce Park on Sferra Avenue NW — an investment it estimates could be from $575,000 to $750,000.

It plans on adding two new full-time employees and one new part-time employee within three years at the project site. Dawn Inc. currently employs 21 full-time and two part-time employees who would move into the new facility when it’s completed.

Dawn Inc. is asking for a tax incentive of 75 percent for ten years to build the new facility. Warren City Council approved that request a few weeks ago.

The company is currently located on E. Market Street.