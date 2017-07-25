White House political aide Omarosa Manigault excited to be back in the Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Nexstar, WYTV’s parent company, had the chance to interview White House political aide Omarosa Manigault Tuesday morning about her return to the Valley.

Manigault said she is excited to travel with President Donald Trump back to her hometown.

“What a great honor to be able to go home to Youngstown with the president of the United States. We came, of course, throughout the campaign, but what an honor to land Air Force One and drive through the streets that I grew up with,” she said.

Manigault joined Mr. Trump’s administration team back in December.

She appeared on his TV show, “The Apprentice,” and had been campaigning for Mr. Trump before last year’s election. She stopped in Youngstown in September as part of the “Women for Trump” campaign tour, visiting two local businesses.

“My aunties are coming, my favorite cousin Darien is coming, a couple of my other friends from Rayen High School are coming and a couple of my friends are driving up all the way up from Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio. So, I will have a whole cheering section at the rally tonight,” Manigault said.