1 dead, 7 injured after reported ride malfunction at Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Fire said one person is dead and five are critically injured after a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair Wednesday evening.

Officials said the person killed was an 18-year-old man.

Battalion Chief Steve Martin said two additional people are injured but in stable condition.

One of those injured and listed as stable is a 13-year-old child. The others with injuries are all 18 years of age and older.

Martin said one of the rows of seats on the Fire Ball ride “snapped off.”

Amusements of America is the company providing rides at the State Fair this year. The Fire Ball is described as an “aggressive thrill ride.” More information about the Fire Ball can be found on their website.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich released a statement Wednesday evening:

I am terribly saddened by this accident, by the loss of life and that people were injured enjoying Ohio’s fair. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those grieving and injured. I have ordered a full investigation into this incident and have ordered that all fair rides be shut down until additional safety inspections can be completed.”

Wednesday was the opening day for the fair, which runs until August 6.