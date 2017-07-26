Beloit man accused of breaking into garages in Sebring retirement community

SEBRING, Ohio (WYTV) – A Beloit man is in the Mahoning County Jail, facing charges of burglary and theft from an elderly person.

Ronald Handy, III, 19, was arrested at Salem Regional Medical Hospital, where he was being treated for a dog bite this week.

Police were able to connect Handy with the theft of a television from a Sebring woman’s garage, according to a police report.

Last Wednesday, Sebring police officers received a report that two suspects were trying to get into garages in the Copeland Oaks retirement community. A maintenance man said he stopped two younger men, who said they were looking for their dog around 1:12 a.m.

Police stopped Handy and another suspect, whose name was redacted from a police report. They told police that they were in the garages because their dog likes to hide.

Police said a television, bag full of change and a pipe were found in the back of the vehicle. The vehicle was confiscated, and Handy received traffic citations and was released.

Later, an 81-year-old resident reported that her television was stolen from her garage. Police said the woman had paperwork which determined that the stolen television was in the vehicle confiscated from Handy.

When police went to arrest him Monday at the Salem hospital, he tried to escape through the ceiling, according to a police report. Attempted escape charges are pending.

Police also charged Takota Fredrick with wrongful entrustment of a vehicle. He told police that Handy took the license plates from his father’s vehicle and put them on the truck that he was driving at the time of the alleged thefts.

Handy is due in court at 11 a.m. Thursday.