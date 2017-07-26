Deputies looking for missing Berlin Center man with dementia

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man who has dementia.

Coy Goodman was last seen at his home in Berlin Center at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators believe be may be heading to Kentucky to visit family.

Goodman was driving a gold 2004 Chevy Silverado 1500 with Ohio license plate EY85MW.

He is described as a white man, approximately 5’9″ tall and 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. The Sheriff’s Office said he has poor eyesight.

Those who spot Goodman or his car are asked to call 911 or 330-480-5009.