Mercer police say woman lied about her child being molested

MERCER, Pa. (WYTV) – A Greenville woman has been charged after police say she lied about her child being molested.

According to a police report, Sandra Tetrick, 51, was charged with making false reports to law enforcement, false reports of child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say Tetrick made numerous false statements and allegations of sexual abuse against the father of the woman’s 4-year-old daughter.

The child was subjected to multiple sexual assault exams interviews pertaining to the allegations, all of which were unfounded, the report stated.