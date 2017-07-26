Mercer police say woman lied about her child being molested

Sandra Tetrick, 51, was charged with making false reports to law enforcement, false reports of child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child

WYTV Staff Published:

MERCER, Pa. (WYTV) – A Greenville woman has been charged after police say she lied about her child being molested.

According to a police report, Sandra Tetrick, 51, was charged with making false reports to law enforcement, false reports of child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say Tetrick made numerous false statements and allegations of sexual abuse against the father of the woman’s 4-year-old daughter.

The child was subjected to multiple sexual assault exams interviews pertaining to the allegations, all of which were unfounded, the report stated.

