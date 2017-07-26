Nugget of Knowledge: Weather Extremes

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: The Arlington Lady

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

New Hampshire’s Mount Washington is famous for the extreme weather…it’s six thousand feet above sea level.

The observatory at the top of Mount Washington has seen some of the worst weather imaginable including a wind gust of 231 mph wind on the afternoon of April 12, 1934…a storm system was roaring across New England.

The small town of Alvin, Texas set the record for the most rain ever recorded in one day…..42 inches of rain between the mornings of July 25th and July 26, 1979, as Tropical Storm Claudette swirled ashore.

Mobile, Alabama, not Seattle, is the rainiest major city in the United States in terms of yearly average rainfall.

This city on the northern Gulf Coast typically sees more than five feet of rain every year.

Parts of central Missouri and Illinois saw the costliest hailstorm ever recorded in April, 2001 when a supercell thunderstorm dropped hail up to the size of baseballs over a path 240 miles long.

The hail smashed roofs and cars and even damaged more than two dozen airplanes at the St. Louis airport…total damage: one and a half billion dollars.

And for snow, it’s hard to beat the Rocky Mountains.

A weather reporting station at Silver Lake, Colorado, nestled in the mountains west of Boulder, caught the snow jackpot nearly a hundred years ago.

The town recorded more than six feet of snow 75.8 inches, in one day, betwrern April 14 and April 15, 1921.

