Poland doctor sentenced for fatal boat crash on Berlin Reservoir

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Poland doctor was sentenced Wednesday for hitting and killing an Akron man in a fatal boat crash on the Berlin Reservoir.

Mahoning County Judge John Durkin sentenced Dr. Joseph Yurich to 10 days in jail, plus 90 days of house arrest and five years of probation. He must also provide 200 hours of community service — medical care — to those at the Rescue Mission.

Yurich will have to pay a $1,000 fine and lose his driver’s license for 45 days. After that, he’ll have occupational driving privileges.

“I’m certain some may say that you were given preferential treatment because you’re a doctor…Quite frankly, if you have the opportunity to save even one life while on community control as a result of this sentence, I believe that to be justice,” Judge Durkin said.

He called the case one of the most challenging and difficult cases he’s presided over. He said he had to consider the fact that the charges were misdemeanors and that Yurich has a low risk of recidivism.

“But there’s no question, there’s no question that your actions in operating your boat — at speeds between 20 to 25 miles per hour on Lake Berlin late at night — directly caused Neal Cuppet’s death,” Judge Durkin said.

It has been over two years since Dr. Yurich crashed his boat into another, killing Neal Brian Cuppett and injuring Bruce Lindamood.

Last week, Judge Durkin found Yurich guilty of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of the crash. Judge Durkin said the state failed to prove the more serious charges against him, including that he was drunk at the time of the crash.

Cuppett’s wife, Jenny, made a statement to the court, lashing out at Yurich, who was holding back tears. She called him an arrogant man who “drinks too much.”

She angrily told Judge Durkin that the justice system failed her family and that while Yurich would one day be free again, her family is now broken.

“Words cannot express the amount of pain and suffering my son and I have experienced. I hope Brian’s death haunts Joe for the rest of his life,” she said. “All the good that Joe thinks he does will never compare to the damage he has done. He killed another human being, left him to die, and then lied about it.”

She said her husband was a “good, decent family man.”

“He was what you’d call old-school. He had morals and values.”

The state asked for the maximum sentence — a year in the county jail — because there were two victims and Yurich left the scene after the crash. Mahoning County Assistant Prosecutor Dawn Cantalamessa said Yurich showed little remorse during the hearings.

However, Yurich’s attorney said he was diagnosed with PTSD and that it played a factor in his leaving the crash.

In court last week, Yurich testified that the impact of the crash triggered memories of his time serving in Iraq and caused him to forget what happened until he got home. Durkin said that story didn’t add up, however, pointing to Yurich’s previous claims that he hit a rock that night and needed to get his boat back home before it sank.

Yurich’s attorney also said she received over 160 letters in support of the doctor, some of which she read in court.

Before he was sentenced, Yurich said he was truly remorseful for what happened.

“Not a day goes by where I don’t feel remorse or sympathy for the families involved.”

He said he won’t forget the consequences of his actions or forgive himself for the pain he’s caused the victim’s family.

“I only hope to continue service to my family, my community, and my country.”

Yurich was immediately handcuffed and taken away.