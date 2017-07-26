Trump crowd smaller than expected, but price tag is large

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – There is no final number on how many people attended President Donald Trump’s rally Tuesday in Youngstown, but the number was less than expected, according to police.

Police were told about 20,000 people reserved tickets. The Covelli Centre seats about 7,000. There were areas set up outside for people who couldn’t fit indoors, but Chief Robin Lees said officers had the situation well in hand.

“We had a very manageable crowd. Something that would be similar to a sellout event at the Covelli Centre or something along those lines,” Lees said. “The officers there were very familiar with handling that type of traffic.”

Lees said there was very little trouble in getting people cleared out of the downtown area quickly after the event.

Dozens of police officers, sheriff deputies, and other law enforcement officials worked to keep the rally and protests safe, which adds up to a lot of overtime. In some cases, officers may choose to take time off instead.

Lees said the bill is going to be expensive but he’s not optimistic about getting paid.

“There will be a substantial bill and we will bill the campaign. I can tell you with the campaigns last year, we didn’t have a lot of luck getting paid,” Lees said.

Records show the city billed Republican and Democratic campaigns 11 times in 2016. Only the Republican National Committee paid the bill for the cost to send officers to Cleveland.

Campaigns and visits:

Trump 3/14/16 – not paid

Clinton 7/30/16 – not paid

RNC 7/20/16 – Paid

Hillary 8/2/16 – not paid

Trump 8/15/16 – not paid

Trump 9/5/16 – not paid

Joe Biden 9/1/16 – not paid

Chelsea Clinton 9/24/16 – not paid

Bill Clinton 10/5/16 – not paid

Eric Trump 11/2/16 – not paid

Bernie Sanders 11/3/16 – not paid