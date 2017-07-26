Intervention program at forefront of breastfeeding push

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – August is breastfeeding awareness month and August 1 marks the start of world breastfeeding week. One local organization is hoping to reach out to new and expecting mothers with resources and information available to them.

Daljeet Dhillon, coordinator of the Mahoning County WIC (Women, Infants and Children supplemental nutrition program) said that breastfeeding is not a norm in our culture. Compared to other countries, fewer women in the United States are choosing to breastfeed.

The American Academy of Pediatrics and the World Health Organization recommend exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of a baby’s life if possible.

“The goal of this year’s breastfeeding awareness week is sustaining breastfeeding together to promote, protect and support breastfeeding women,” Dhillon said.

The Mahoning County WIC program is a supplemental nutrition program for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. The income-based program is also available to postpartum women and children under 5 years old. The purpose of the program is to educate and connect women to different resources that are available.

To help celebrate breastfeeding awareness month, the WIC program is holding a breastfeeding education event on August 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the YWCA in Youngstown.

“When they sit at a table, they mingle and the pregnant women can get an education from a woman who has breastfed, and she can have a mentor kind of relationship with that person,” Dhillon said.

Several agencies will be at the event to provide information on the resources they offer.