Youngstown man shines in spotlight at Trump rally

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Tuesday morning, Geno DiFabio was a Youngstown guy — an employee at City Machines Technologies. Now, he’s the Mahoning Valley’s most famous supporter of President Donald Trump.

Sixteen minutes into Trump’s speech Tuesday night during his rally at Covelli Centre, the President invited DiFabio on stage to speak.

“So this morning, I’m watching Fox News,” Trump told the sold out crowd. “…They had a man on this morning who was a Democrat his whole life, but he voted for us.

“And they said to him, ‘If the election were held now again, what would you do?’ And he said, ‘Man, I’d vote for Trump again — even faster.’ So his name is Gino DiFabio. Where is Gino? Get over here. Gino DiFabio!”

“He said it wrong first, then he read it the second time,” DiFabio told WKBN Wednesday.

With Trump’s introduction, DiFabio — a Chaney High graduate and south side resident — walked onto the podium at Covelli Centre, gave the President a handshake and a hug and delivered a two minute speech.

“This guy’s got something. He’s the real deal,” DiFabio told the crowd Tuesday. “Everybody else came and they said, ‘We’re gonna fight for you.’ Well this is Youngstown Mr. President. But this is also the Steel Valley.”



President Trump calls Youngstown’s Geno DiFabio on stage

DiFabio was interviewed by Fox News before the November 2016 election.

“They wanted to find Democrats possibly switching to vote for Trump,” he said.

When the President’s Youngstown visit was announced last week, Fox contacted him. He then appeared Tuesday morning, the President was watching and DiFabio received a call from the White House.

“He said, ‘The President would like to get a photo with you tonight and would like to meet you,” DiFabio said.

DiFabio met both the President and the First Lady. They talked, and then Trump asked the question.

“He goes, ‘Could I bring you on the stage tonight?'” DiFabio said. “And I said — well you know I was dressed kind of frumpy or whatever — I said, ‘Yeah, sure.’ You’re not going to say no.”

DiFabio compared his moment on stage to “the fog of war.”

“When there’s stuff going off around and you don’t hear it,” he said. “The place was packed and I didn’t hear anybody and I didn’t see anybody. I just thought what was in my head and it came out.”

As DiFabio left Covelli Centre Tuesday night, he said he posed for at least 200 pictures.

Prior, President Trump handed him an official flyer of the visit. On it, his name was printed phonetically (although he doesn’t know if the President wrote it).

Wednesday, DiFabio was on Fox and Friends, Fox radio, Fox Business and was interviewed by CBS.

So what happens come Thursday?

“Oh, it’ll be fine. It’ll be fine,” he said. “It’ll probably go back to normal.”