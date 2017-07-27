Children Services asking voters for more money to deal with opioid epidemic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County’s Children Services Board will be turning to local voters this fall, looking to replace a levy that’s been in place for almost 25 years.

Thursday morning, county commissioners agreed to place a new half-mill issue on the November ballot.

While the amount of millage is the same as before, the original levy can only bring in revenue based on values assessed back in 1983.

By updating the levy, the measure would generate an extra $750,000 a year at a time when CSB is handling more and more cases of children caught up in the opioid epidemic.

“It affects the number of families that we have to investigate and assess, it affects the number of cases that we have to become involved with, the number of services that we have to provide,” Randy Muth said. “Sadly, it also increases the number of children that we have to assume custody over.”

Directors said they have already seen a 70 percent increase compared to last year in the number of children placed in CSB custody so far in 2017.

If the replacement issue is approved, it would cost the owner of a $100,000 home an additional $21 a year.