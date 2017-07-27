Financial supervisor: New plan will get Niles out of fiscal emergency

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – If the goal is to get Niles out of fiscal emergency, then the city’s state-appointed fiscal commission said it’s on its way.

By a 6 to 1 vote Thursday afternoon, the commission overseeing Niles’ fiscal emergency approved what will be the seventh plan to help the city.

The commission gave Niles its most positive outlook in three years.

“Your water, light, and sewer are all up from the beginning of the year,” said Tim Lintner, with the Ohio Auditor’s Office.

He went from one piece of good financial news to the next at Thursday’s meeting.

“The city — through six months — has been able to cut $79,000 worth of overtime,” he said.

Lintner said it was another good month for bank service charges, too.

The primary purpose of the meeting was to approve Niles’ latest fiscal recovery plan, requiring the city to have a balanced budget out five years.

Commission President Quentin Potter asked Lintner if this plan would be successful. Lintner replied, “Absolutely.”

There are critics of the plan, however. Mary Ann Miller doesn’t like the $10 increase in license plate fees.

“We, the taxpayers, didn’t have any input on this decision,” she said.

Commissioner John Davis was the only one who voted “no.” He also doesn’t like the increase in license plate fees nor the plan to outsource the tax department to the Regional Income Tax Agency (RITA).

“We don’t need to go to RITA to get this plan back in balance,” Davis said.

The union that represents the tax department workers filed a grievance against the city on Thursday to prevent outsourcing the tax collection work.

The commission ultimately approved the seventh plan but there’s no guarantee there won’t be more.

“Things change and budgets and budgeting is not supposed to be in concrete,” Potter said.

The new plan also includes borrowing $1.6 million to repair city buildings, a capital plan for the water department, and the repayment of a $960,000 advance from the water department to the general fund.