Honeybaked Ham of Boardman

For over 40 years, HoneyBaked Ham has offered the world’s best ham. But did you know our menu includes so much more? Whether it’s a holiday turkey or a standard, week-night dinner, all of our products come with our satisfaction guarantee. Our HoneyBaked Ham store in Boardman features a great selection of ham and turkey sandwiches, salads, sides and so much more.
813 Boardman-Poland Road Suite 13, Boardman, OH 44512
(330) 965-0600
Hours: Monday-Friday 10AM – 6PM, Saturday 10AM – 5PM, Sunday Closed
