Man and son in Youngstown hold robber at bay with hammer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man and his son held a would-be robber at bay with a hammer until police arrived.
Police say the suspect broke into a house on Philadelphia Avenue about 3:30 a.m. Thursday.
A man called 911 and told police that someone just walked into his house and that he and his son were holding him there with a hammer and knife.
The intruder was taken to the hospital. His injuries were not immediately known.
Youngstown police are investigating.