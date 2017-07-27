Man facing charges, accused of grabbing YSU student’s buttocks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man who was staying at the Rescue Mission in Youngstown is facing criminal charges, accused of grabbing a Youngstown State University student’s buttocks.

Dorian Warner, 25, was arrested by Youngstown State University Police on Wednesday after a short chase in which a YSU Police cruiser crashed into a building, causing a gas leak.

According to a newly-released police report, officers were initially called to YSU’s Kilcawley Center around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday after a student worker reported the assault.

The victim told police that she first noticed a man walking closely behind her while she was walking from Jones Hall into Kilcawley Center. She said she started walking up the center’s south stairwell when he grabbed her buttocks with both hands and then ran outside, heading toward the center of campus.

Police said a man matching the description of the suspect was spotted walking on Wick Avenue, near Bliss Hall. As an officer began to follow him, he started running, according to the police report.

Three officers chased the suspect — later identified as Warner. He was eventually arrested on Wood Street.

The woman identified Warner as the man who grabbed her.

Warner was taken to the Mahoning County Jail at which time police reported finding a pair of women’s underwear in his pocket.

YSU Police said Warner isn’t affiliated with the university in any way.

Youngstown’s prosecutor said sexual imposition charges are being filed against Warner later on Thursday.